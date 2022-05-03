The head of the Kimberley Land Council has slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison as “at odds” with the rest of the nation after slapping down a referendum on a First Nations Voice to Parliament.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said “why would I” when asked if he would hold a referendum on the Voice as a new advertising blitz for the campaign launched.

“It is not our policy to have a referendum on the Voice, so why would I be doing that,” he said.

An enshrined Voice would enable Indigenous people to provide advice on policy impacting their lives and was a key message out of the 2017 Uluru Statement.

Backers of the campaign have penciled in a preferred date of May 27 next year for the referendum to coincide with the anniversary of the 1967 referendum to include Indigenous people in the Census.

KLC chief executive Tyronne Garstone said it was urgent for the next parliament to to action.

“Australia needs to see a true commitment from the PM and all parties for a referendum on a First Nations Voice to Parliament,” he said.

“The Coalition has a long-standing commitment to hold a referendum on constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“The Voice is currently the only proposal on the table that fulfills constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians.”

Mr Garstone said a majority of Australians saw the Voice as fair, practical and unifying.

Backers of the Voice have consistently slapped down the Coalition government’s preference to establish a co-designed Voice through legislation rather than a referendum.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has committed to a referendum on an enshrined Voice to Parliament in the constitution, though has not said when this will occur.

Mr Albanese said it would likely be held in the first term under a Labor government.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has also cleared up his party’s position on the Voice after earlier revealing a preference to pursue truth-telling and treaty first.

While still preferring to back in truth and treaty first, Mr Bandt told ABC’s Insiders on Sunday he would not stand in the way of a referendum on the Voice should it be held first.