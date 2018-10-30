Scholarships on offer at prestigious performing arts institute

Top performing arts institute, the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), is offering two scholarships to Australian First Nations artists, advocates and leaders.



The two full scholarships will cover the tuition costs of the NIDA Master of Fine Arts in Cultural Leadership course next year as well as contribute to living costs.

The course is designed for mid-career producers, directors and managers working in the cultural sector, NIDA said.

First Nations artist Mel George (pictured) took up the opportunity in 2017.

The part-time course delivery means students can study while they continue to work from around Australia.

For more information: telephone Suzanne Osmond on 02 9697 7800 or email suzanne.osmond@nida.edu.au.