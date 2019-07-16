Scholarship recipient says she knew ‘medicine was for me’

Six young First Nations Australians were awarded the 2019 Community Sector Banking Indigenous Scholarships in honour of NAIDOC week.

This is the second year for not-for-profit banking specialist’s Indigenous scholarship program which aims at supporting First Nations vocational or higher education students across the country who are dedicated to making change.

Jessica Storrar is one of the six recipients.

She has received a $10,000 scholarship to support her study in a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at James Cook University.

Originally from Gungahlin ACT, Ms Storrar has always wanted to pursue a career that allowed her to help people whilst also embracing her love of science.

“I have a love for anatomy and helping people, work experiences I’ve had in the past really showed me that medicine was for me,” she said.

“I was inspired particularly by looking at the health divides in Australia and the need for rural doctors in that area of health. I want to make a difference through my work and have an impact on lives. Particularly those who are the most vulnerable in our communities, I want to give them what they need to survive and get by in life.”

The scholarship has meant Ms Storrar could move out of her home and into university accommodation.

“I moved to Townsville and I’m in my first year of the degree – I’m loving it. The scholarship has enabled me to be here and get involved in the university more.”

Ms Storrar recommends that First Nations students looking to pursue a similar pathway should apply.

“It was a simple application process. You talk about your future ambitions and what the scholarship would do to support them. It really allows you to concisely describe who you are and what you want to do.”

“Give it a go, and don’t be afraid to show how passionate you are about what you want to do in the future.”

The scholarships are administered in partnership with the Community Enterprise Foundation (CEF).

By Rachael Knowles