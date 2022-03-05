Young Nykina-Nyul Nyul woman Sara Bergmann has been appointed to the National Indigenous Times board as the company eyes significant growth.

At just 25 years of age Ms Bergmann has already gained significant leadership experience through her five years working with Rio Tinto and academic achievements.

Her experience includes travelling to Bangkok to attend the United Nations’ University Students Leadership Symposium and was in 2018 shortlisted to attend the One Young World conference at the Hague.

During her time with Rio Tinto, Ms Bergmann has worked in human resources and finance, and has played key roles in the company’s automation preparations, business improvement and cultural improvements.

Ms Bergmann said she was excited to come on board at a time where many opportunities lay ahead.

“NIT has always told the stories that are important to Indigenous people, and it’s critical that we continue to do so,” she said.

“NIT without fear or favour is prepared to be a voice for Indigenous people.”

Ms Bergmann has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from UWA, and was in 2017 awarded the David Mack Indigenous Commerce Prize, as well as the School of Indigenous Studies’ outstanding academic achievement in a bachelor course award.