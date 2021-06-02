Please note: This story contains reference to someone who has died.

South Australian Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run near Port Augusta on May 30 which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Indigenous man.

In a statement, SA Police said police and paramedics were called to the Augusta Highway at Stirling North at 6.30pm on Sunday evening after a man was found lying beside the road.

The 20-year-old, who was identified as local man Isiah Johnstone Hodshon, was pronounced dead.

“Major Crash Investigators attended and examined the scene overnight,” said the SA Police statement.

“They believe the young man was walking south along the Augusta Highway when he was struck by a vehicle, also travelling south.”

SA Police have noted the driver of the vehicle may not be aware that they had hit and killed a pedestrian.

The police are appealing for the driver and possible witnesses to come forward.

“We’re urging that driver to come forward,” Senior Constable Rebecca Stokes said.

“They may not know that they were involved in the crash, but if they had any sort of interaction or incident occur there, they’re urged to come forward, as well as anyone who may have been driving on the Augusta Highway who may have dashcam or remember seeing this pedestrian around 6.00pm – 6.30pm — they can also be very helpful to the investigation.”

The family of Mr Hodshon are joining police in calling for the driver to come forward and are advocating for the installation of a footpath along the Augusta Highway.

By Rachael Knowles