Wallabies powerhouse Kurtley Beale has been benched for the Australian team’s second round of the 2019 Rugby World Cup despite sharing his excitement to face the Welsh team again.

Consisting of 20 international teams, the World Cup officially started in Japan on September 20.

There are 12 playing venues throughout Japan and the teams have been split into five pools.

Australia is in Pool D with a total of four matches to play throughout the World Cup before the finals start.

After meeting Fiji on September 21 at Japan’s Sapporo Dome, Australia came out with an 18-point win after a well-played game, ranking them second in their Pool.

The Wallabies next game is against Wales, the top ranked team in Pool D.

Historically, the Wallabies have had a total of only 14 Indigenous players. These players have each been represented in this year’s Indigenous jersey by the 14 waterholes.

Speaking of the Indigenous themed jersey, Beale – the only Indigenous player to make the cut in this year’s 31-man side – said he was “extremely proud and honoured to be able to wear this in the World Cup.”

Throughout Beale’s ten-year playing career, he has represented Australia over 90 times.

A world class fullback for the Wallabies, Beale also plays for the New South Wales Waratahs.

Australia and Wales go head to head at Tokyo Stadium this Sunday September 29, at 5.45pm AEST.

The Wallabies’ remaining games in Pool D are against Uruguay on Saturday October 5 and Georgia on Friday October 11.