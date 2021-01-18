This article was written in collaboration with Te Hiku Media.

Supporting families and communities, Rugby for Life is a community rugby partnership program working in Northland, Aotearoa/New Zealand.

By using the sport to facilitate connection to community, Rugby for Life attempts to improve the lives of all Northlanders whether within education, health or employment.

Using rugby as a vehicle of support, Rugby for Life Project Coordinator Sharon Gibson told Te Hiku Media that the program came about from executive discussions.

“It came about from a conversation in the board room between northern Rugby union, there was a need identified for community,” she said.

“We really fit in that community space, we’re really addressing some of those issues like the high percentages of young suicide.”

Building upon work by the Northland Rugby Union and Northland Rugby Community, Rugby for Life has a strong message for 2021; family violence is not okay.

“Family violence is not okay. Rugby for life has teamed up with Department of Social Development and we’re using rugby as a vehicle again [because] it’s about mobilising our communities, bringing everyone closer,” said Gibson.

Rugby for Life Ambassador Tui McGeorge from the Northland Kauri has lived experience of Domestic Violence and is working with the organisation so support those escaping violence.

“We’re trying to get that message out … there is always someone out there to talk to if you’re going through a cycle,” McGeorge told Te Hiku Media.

“I had to break that cycle, so my daughters don’t go through what I did.”

“Violence is not okay … speak up about it, ask for help if you need help. No one is going to judge you or have an opinion of what you’re going through. We’re here to help and find positive ways to get through it — like rugby!”

“We want people to say what is going on and not hide it inside. There are situations where people may see things and not say anything … if you see something you can be the difference,” added Ambassador Ross Wright, from the Northland Taniwo.

Find out more about Rugby for Life here: https://rugbyforlife.org.nz/.

By Rachael Knowles