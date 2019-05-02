Rugby Australia awaits go ahead to wear Indigenous jersey at 2019 World Cup

Rugby Australia are waiting to hear back from World Rugby after requesting to wear its Indigenous jersey during the World Cup later this year.

It comes after scrum half Will Genia last year called for it to be worn in every game.

“I’d love to wear it all the time,” Mr Genia said.

“I’m not the boss but I certainly think that it’s something that they should think about, because it’s a representation of all our cultures and I think that part should be emphasised as much as any other part.”

The request has been placed for Australia to don the jersey for two games during the event in Japan in September and October – a pool game against Uruguay and a potential semi-final.

The jersey has been worn in one game each against New Zealand and England.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika told the Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team fundraising dinner in Sydney last week that the request had been made.

The Wallabies begin preparations for the World Cup in July in a clash with South Africa in Johannesburg. Games will also be played against Argentina and New Zealand during the Super Rugby break, before playing Samoa in Parramatta on the eve of the World Cup.

By Keiran Deck