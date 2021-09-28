Yuin Woman Sonja Stewart has been appointed Chair of Rugby Australia’s First Nations Rugby Committee on Wednesday.

Stewart is currently the Chief Executive of the Law Society of NSW. She was formerly the Chief Executive of Arrilla Indigenous Consulting and a Deputy Secretary in the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Stewart said that it was a real honour being appointed as chair as she grew up in a Rugby family.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to work with Rugby Australia and the Lloyd McDermott team, as we continue to build on the significant impact that First Nations players have had on our game, as well as help make it more accessible for new participants,” she said.

“On behalf of the Committee I’d also like to thank my predecessor, Dr Terri Janke for everything she’s done for the Committee.

“The challenge is now for me to continue the meaningful work she’s started.”

The Confirmation coincided with the Wallabies showcasing their First Nations Jersey in Townsville on Saturday night against Argentina.

The Wallabies took the match by 19-points defeating Argentina 27-8.

Australia has now won three games in a row and are looking for their fourth when they go head-to-head with Argentina for a second time this weekend.

Rugby Australia has been actively working on inclusiveness when it comes to Australia’s First Nations People.

They highlighted that the team will be connecting with North Queensland’s First Nations communities throughout the week.

With the aim for the team to engage and develop a greater understanding of Australia’s cultural history.

The Wallabies also engage with the Australian Army’s Proud Warrior program to positively influence at-risk youth within Townsville and act as mentors.

The Rugby Championship rematch with Argentina will be held on the Gold Coast this Saturday.

By Teisha Cloos