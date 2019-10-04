A long 29 weeks of competing has finally come down to the last two teams for this Sunday’s NRL Grand Final when the Sydney Roosters take on the Canberra Raiders.

A win for the Roosters will mean they’ll become the first back-to-back premiers since the Brisbane Broncos in 1992 and 1993.

Four Indigenous players are representing the mob in this year’s grand final: Aidan Sezer, Jack Wighton and Sebastian Kris for the Raiders, and Latrell Mitchell for the Sydney Roosters.

Canberra Raiders

Aidan Sezer

Twenty-eight-year-old Sezer has previously played for the Gold Coast Titans. The halfback has also made two appearances for the Indigenous All Stars and one for NSW City. This year has been Sezer’s fourth year with the Raiders.

Jack Wighton

At 26-years-old, Wighton has played over 100 NRL games for the Raiders. The fullback has also represented the Indigenous All Stars, NSW Country and the Prime Minister’s XIII.

Sebastian Kris

Kris is new to the Raiders, having only debuted in May. The 20-year-old centre made his debut in Round 10 during the Raiders and Rabbitohs clash.

Sydney Roosters

Latrell Mitchell

At just 22-years-old, Mitchell played a huge role in his side’s run to the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership. Despite having run-ins with online trolls throughout the season, the centre player was called up to debut for both the New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos.

The NRL Grand Final will be played at 7.30pm AEST at ANZ Stadium with an estimated crowd of over 80,000 people. Channel 9 will be broadcasting the game live around Australia.

By Sharnae Watson