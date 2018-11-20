Rooster recognised in prestigious Dreamtime Awards

He was a key player in the Sydney Roosters’ grand final victory over the Melbourne Storm—now Latrell Mitchell has earned individual recognition for his best season yet.

Mitchell has been named the 2018 Male Sportsperson of the Year at the Dreamtime Awards.

The 21-year-old found himself among tough competition, nominated alongside rugby league superstar Greg Inglis, AFL firebrand Neville Jetta and Wallabies veteran Kurtley Beale.

The centre scored 17-tries in his 24-matches for the Roosters this year, building on his impressive first two years in first grade.

By Keiran Deck