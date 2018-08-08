‘The Koori King of Country’ honoured by induction into NIMA Hall of Fame

Country music legend Roger Knox — known as the Black Elvis and the Koori King of Country — is set to be inducted into the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) Hall of Fame.

NIMA organisers said Knox would be inducted into the hall of fame at this year’s awards on Saturday August 11.

Knox has a career spanning three decades. He released his first album Give It A Go in 1984.

“It is really deadly and a great honour to be inducted into the National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame, alongside heroes like Uncle Seaman Dan and my brother Kutcha Edwards,” Knox said.

The NIMAs are being held at the Darwin Amphitheatre with live performances from from rapper Baker Boy, Queensland folksters Busby Marou, new talent Alice Skye and country legends Kasey Chambers with Alan Pigram.

Leading this year’s finalist list are Baker Boy and the late Gurrumul with three nominations each and two nominations each for Jessica Mauboy, Dan Sultan, Alice Skye, Kardajala Kirridarra and Emily Wurramara.

Nominees also include Birdz, Kuren, Archie Roach, Electric Fields, A.B. Original, Isaiah, Black Rock Band, Ziggy Ramo and Busby Marou.