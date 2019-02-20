Rhys Collins surfs with precision as long lines roll through

Victorian surfer Rhys Collins has won the Masters and Opens divisions in the 21st annual Woorrangalook Victorian Koori Surfing Titles.

Wathaurong Elder Corrina Eccles cleansed the two-day competition at Urquhart Bluff with a mixing of the waters and traditional smoking ceremony on the opening morning.

Junior competitors turned out with high energy from around the state, alongside athletes from the Northern Territory, despite the rainy conditions.

Clean swell, light winds and sunny skies greeted more than 100 surfers on day two for the blue-ribbon events – the Opens and Masters titles.

Collins surfed with precision, impressing the judges as long clean lines rolled through. His victory earning him a wildcard spot in the prestigious Rip Curl Pro Trials at Bells Beach this Easter.

The 100 competitors flew the flag for their region, with representatives from East Gippsland, Portland and the South West, Koroit, Bendigo, Ballarat, Shepparton, Metropolitan Melbourne, Bass Coast, Mornington Peninsula, Latrobe Valley as well as Geelong and the Surf Coast.

Winners:

U/10 Girls: Grace Tournier (Geelong)

U/10 Boys:Trai Fiampietro (Latrobe Valley)

U/13 Girls: Fenella Collins (Red Hill)

U/13 Boys:Freddy Collins (Red Hill)

U/16 Girls: Amelia Bell (Koroit)

U/16 Boys:Anthony Debona (Warrnambool)

U/18 Girls: Annalise Varker (Latrobe Valley)

U/18 Boys: Jack Leonard Sampi (Invermay Park)

Open Women: Fenella Collins (Red Hill)

Open Men:Rhys Collins (Red Hill)

Masters Women:Corrina Eccles (Torquay)

Masters Men:Rhys Collins (Red Hill)

