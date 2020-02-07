The West Coast Eagles have made various changes to their club over the last few years: a change back to traditional club colours in 2017, moving to Optus Stadium for home games in 2018, moving their training grounds to Lathlain, Mineral Resources Park in 2019, and after 33 years the West Coast Eagles are now evolving their club song.

The Club’s Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Nisbett, said the time had come to alter the song.

“The song has been with us for 33 years and there has been a couple of iterations, but it’s the right time,” Nisbett said.

“We’ve moved to a new stadium, we have moved to new premises and we just thought it was important to get the song looked at.”

“As much as it’s a bit of the same, it is a different feel and it’s quite creative and we’re really pleased with it.”

Feedback from the West Coast Eagles fan base about the club song resulted in the club opting for a revamp.

West Coast invited talented musicians Ian Kenny and Ian Berney from Perth band, Birds of Tokyo, to apply their skills and knowledge under the guidance of strategy consultant, Stephen Wells.

The revamped song was written, composed and produced by Berney, with Kenny providing the vocals for the initial production.

The song features a traditional didgeridoo and tapping stick introduction. The talent behind the captivating didgeridoo is highly-regarded Indigenous musician, Mathew Doyle.

The West Coast Eagles are proud of their Indigenous players and by adding traditional instruments to the song’s intro, it was a way to recognise them.

Doyle is known for his didgeridoo playing, singing, composing, dancing, choreography, and is a teacher of the instrument.

Doyle has achieved many things throughout the years, from playing the didgeridoo on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge for its 75th anniversary to performing at the opening ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Fans of the original song need not worry, the Club has kept the chorus the same, flying high.

The use of Indigenous instruments in the club song is a first for any AFL club, demonstrating the club’s progressive intent.

The revamped club song will be played for the very first time for the club’s AFLW game on Sunday February 9, when the Eagles Women’s team steps out for the first time against Collingwood at Victoria Park, Melbourne.

You can listen to the new song here.

By Sharnae Watson