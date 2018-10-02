Remote success hinges on strong Aboriginal leaders

Sixteen aspiring leaders from remote communities across the Northern Territory took part in a recent workshop aimed at helping Aboriginal communities find a voice.

The Northern Territory Government’s First Circles Leadership Program covers leadership skills, professional profiles and public policies and programs.

Eight participants were from the south of the Territory and eight from the north.

“The Territory Labor Government is restoring local decision-making to remote communities to empower residents and let the people in those communities decide what is best for them when it comes to issues such as health, housing and education,” NT Aboriginal Affairs minister Ken Vowles said.

“It is important we equip the people in those communities with the skills and knowledge they need to make such decisions, and to have their voices heard.”

“First Circles is a unique program that helps Aboriginal people from across the Territory find a voice. It helps ensure they are engaged and can confidently and directly speak to government about matters affecting their lives, families and communities.”

“If we are to succeed in giving remote communities more say over their future, we need to develop more strong Aboriginal leaders.”

NT Education minister Selena Uibo, a First Circles’ graduate, said she valued the program.

“I would encourage those interested in the program to apply in the next intake as the skills, support and encouragement will be an exciting experience for an individual who wants to positively impact change in their community,” she said.

More information about the program is available here.



By Wendy Caccetta

