The Victorian Government has lauded a focus on community leadership as it reveals the state has the lowest rate of youth incarceration rate in Australia.

The recently released Youth Justice Diversion Statement, a document found the State Government’s reforms were proving beneficial to young people and staff within the youth justice system.

The statement found in 2020-21 Victoria had the lowest rate of young people under supervision – 7.3 per 10,000 young people aged 10-17 – as well as the lowest rate of young people under community supervision at 5.7 per 10,000.

The latest figures also show the custodial detention rate for youth in Victoria has decreased by 75 per cent in five years.

During that period the Victorian government has invested $125.7 million in community diversion programs.

Victoria also has the lowest rate of Indigenous youth incarceration in the country, with a stark gap between the state and Western Australia, which has the highest rate.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the average night in the June quarter of 2021 saw 10 out of every 10,000 Indigenous youth in Victoria in custody, while in Western Australia the rate was 43 in 10,000.

In Victoria during that period Indigenous youth were 7.3 times more likely than non-Indigenous youth to be in custody, the lowest ratio in Australia, while in Western Australia they were 54 times more likely to be incarcerated, the highest ratio.

The problem in Western Australia, where Aboriginal leaders have long called for community-led solutions to youth crime, has been ongoing.

Data from the Sentencing Advisory Council shows WA remained the worst performing state in the country, with 253.5 out of every 10,000 young people in custody being Indigenous.

By contrast, for every 10,000 people aged 10 to 17 in detention in Victoria in 2019-20, 71.5 were Indigenous. Only Tasmania, with 39.8 per 10,000, had a lower rate.

Victorian Youth Justice Minister Natalie Hutchins said the state’s evidence-based focus on rehabilitation and crime prevention kept young people out of the criminal justice system.

“By supporting children and young people to engage in positive activities within their community we’re not only creating a better future for them, but a safer Victoria for everyone,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Western Australian Department of Justice said reducing the rate of Aboriginal incarceration was a priority for the department.

“WA has its own unique issues and challenges when it comes to youth justice,” they said.

“Youth justice services officers work closely with the community and other government departments to address the underlying causes of offending and provide a holistic approach to case management.

“They also provide a range of rehabilitation and support services in custody and in the community addressing health, rehabilitative, recreational, cultural and educational needs.”

The spokesperson said seven of 15 organisations contracted to deliver youth justice services in WA were Aboriginal-run.