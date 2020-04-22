Jarjum Kindergarten in Redfern has received its much-needed facelift thanks to a community initiative from First Nations commercial furniture business, Zenith FG.

The kindergarten is part of Redfern Jarjum College in Sydney, a primary school for First Nations children between four and 13-years-old who are struggling or not participating in mainstream schooling.

Zenith FG’s Orlando Santos, who oversees Business Development and Strategy, said Zenith FG wanted to give back to places like Jarjum Kindergarten, which has become a hub for the Redfern community.

“We just wanted to be a part of the good work they were doing and help where we could,” Santos said.

“It was important to us that we embraced the opportunity to connect with our local community and be able to contribute something that would have such a welcome and positive impact.”

In January, several upgrades were completed at the kindergarten including:

Welding repairs to various metalwork

Installing glass or acrylic screens and doors for safety

Painting rooms and metalwork

Sanding and resurfacing the ground level floor

Laying new carpet tiles in rooms

Installing new lighting in rooms

Covering general clean up and rubbish removal costs.

Volunteers also came on board to complete various tasks at the kindergarten, including preparing the rooms for the tradespeople before they got to work.

“We helped pack up the resources room (library and art supplies), move the furniture around and [were] general hands as needed,” Santos said.

Jarjum Kindergarten Refresh 1 of 5

Since reopening, Santos said the community is enjoying the kindergarten refresh.

“From my perspective, it was great seeing business connecting with the local community in a meaningful way.

“We are pleased to hear that both [Principal] Matthew Smith and [Office Administrator] Anne McDermott said the teachers and students love the new look.”

McDermott said the impact has been far-reaching at the school.

“How fantastic the impact that the painting and redesign of the upstairs rooms was to the whole school and the learning environment. Such a great facelift. We love it,” McDermott said.

Zenith FG, Formula FG and the Electrical Firm all donated their time and resources to the much-needed refresh at the Jarjum College Kindergarten.

The project was part of an initiative to support Indigenous schools across Australia by helping to improve the physical environments students learn in.

“The Zenith Interiors Group has a community support program where we contribute to Indigenous schools whenever we can,” Santos said.

“The previous major community initiative was at the Deadly Burragah Kindy in Brisbane, supporting their needs.”

By Hannah Cross