‘Reconciliation is our responsibility’: Thurston

Rugby league champion Johnathan Thurston has urged Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians to show respect for each other.

“I believe it’s everyone’s responsibility to develop respectful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, to support reconciliation and create a community where all cultures are valued, respected and affirmed across all areas of society,” Mr Thurston said.

Mr Thurston, a finalist in the national Australian of the Year Awards, is the ambassador for this year’s Queensland Reconciliation Awards — his sixth year in the role.

He and the Queensland Government are calling for individuals, businesses and organisations in the state that are striving for change and reconciliation to nominate for the awards.

The awards program offers a total prize pool of $25,000 across five categories including business, community, education, partnership and an overall Premier’s Reconciliation Award.

Nominations for the 2018 awards close on February 26.

For more information about the Queensland Reconciliation Awards or to submit an online nomination visit www.qld.gov.au/reconciliation.