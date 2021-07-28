The City of Perth has agreed to a Yacker Danjoo Ngala Bidi with the Whadjuk Noongar people, recognising them as the Traditional Owners of Boorloo, the Country Perth CBD is built on.

Yacker Danjoo Ngala Bidi means “Working Together Our Way” in Whadjuk Noongar language, and the agreement is set to be signed by Noongar Elders and City representatives on August 10.

Noongar Elder Aunty Margaret Culbong said the Danjoo was about acknowledging and respecting the Whadjuk people. “We want to walk together with the Perth City Council in development and growth of our lore, our culture and the people who live on our land,” she said.

“It is all about telling our stories and leaving a legacy behind. Working with my Elders has given me the confidence to go forward, to set a pathway for generations to come so that our lore and culture can last another 40,000 to 50,000 years.”

In the Yacker Danjoo Ngala Bidi, the council commits to work with the Aboriginal Elders and other Aboriginal people who have a connection to Boorloo/Perth which is situated on Whadjuk Noongar Boodja (Whadjuk Noongar Country).

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said he was grateful for the knowledge and guidance the Elders have provided to the City’s projects.

Aunty Theresa Walley, Aunty Doolan Eatts, Uncle Ben Taylor, Aunty Margaret Culbong, Aunty Muriel Bowie, Uncle Walter Eatts, Uncle Farley Garlett, Aunty Irene McNamara, Uncle Albert McNamara, and Uncle Noel Nannup were honoured by the City of Perth as the Bridyas (bosses) of Perth’s Aboriginal community.

By Sarah Smit