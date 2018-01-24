Rallies and marches on track for Friday

Tens of thousands of people are expected to march through Sydney on Friday in what is predicted to be a history-making rally.

The Justice Through Treaty March is expected to be the biggest January 26 protest in Australia this year, but there are also other rallies, celebrations and concerts planned around the country.

Here are some of them:

MELBOURNE

An Invasion Day rally will be held on the steps of the Victorian Parliament from 11am.

Those attending the rally, organised by Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance, are being asked to bring flowers to lay on the steps. The rally will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Day of Mourning, the protest held on January 26, 1938.

In Belgrave, a line-up of entertainers led by singer-songwriter Gawurra Gaykamangu will take the stage at a family-friendly Survival Day concert.

Other performers include The Deans of Soul, Mullum Mullum Choir and Hip Hop Crew. There will also be a smoking ceremony, traditional dancers and didgeridoo meditation. Climate change will be a topic of discussion.

Those attending are being urged to catch public transport as parking at the site — Borthwick Park in Benson Street — is limited. The day is free and organised by volunteers.

PERTH

Protestors will gather in Forrest Chase in Perth for an Invasion Day rally from 1-3pm.

The rally will mark “230 years of resistance and 80 years of mourning and protest”, according to organisers.

A free Birak concert will also be held in Perth’s Supreme Court Gardens with music, dance art and food.

The concert celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and communities and is staged by the City of Perth with the local Aboriginal community. It runs from 3-8.30pm.

ADELAIDE

Tandyana’s Survival Day in Adelaide aims to embody the strength of Indigenous cultures.

There will be free entertainment, stalls, information and workshops from 11am to 6pm on the Semaphore foreshore.

The event is sponsored by Port Adelaide-Enfield Council.

HOBART

A Change the Date march and rally will make its way from 198 Elizabeth Street to the Tasmanian Parliament’s lawns.

The event, organised by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, will run from 11.30am to 1pm.

CANBERRA

In the nation’s capital, an Invasion Day march will run from 12- 3pm, making its way across the Commonwealth Bridge to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy for a smoking ceremony.

The rally has been organised by a Fighting in Resistance Equally coalition.

BRISBANE

A day of mourning will be held in Brisbane where protesters are set to call for Australia Day to be abolished altogether.

Protesters will gather at Parliament House from 10.30am and march to Musgrave Park for food, music and traditional dancing from about 1.30am.

SYDNEY

The giant Justice Through Treaty March in Sydney is set to begin at Redfern Oval from 9.30am and march to Hyde Park South, arriving at about 11.15-11.30am.

Speakers at Redfern are set to include National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples co-chair Rod Little and Aboriginal Elder and pastor Ray Minniecon.

Speakers at Hyde Park will include congress co-chair Jackie Huggins, former Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs, Marra Worra Worra chief executive Dickie Bedford (representing 17 remote communities in Western Australia) and journalist Jeff McMullen.

The day will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Long March, which coincided with Australia’s bicentennial celebrations and saw 40,000 people take to Sydney streets chanting for land rights.