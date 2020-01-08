Young West Coast Eagles forward, Jarrod Cameron, has been targeted by trolls dealing out racist comments on social media this week.

A comment to the player on Instagram read: “Ya f**king little c**n, stop sniffing petrol with cousins and earn some money ya p*ssy.”

Sharing the comment to his Instagram story, Cameron, 19, captioned the post: “When will it stop”.

Not the first Eagle to face racism online, Cameron now joins the likes of star Eagle Liam Ryan who late last year was subjected to offensive comments about his young daughter River.

The Eagles have been steadfast in supporting their players, last year launching a social media hashtag #WhenWillItEnd to highlight the continued racism in the Australia.

The club released a statement today in response to the racist comment, labelling the act “abhorrent and unacceptable”.

“Clearly, as a society, we have a lot of work to do to eradicate these assaults on our Indigenous players – as well as other racist attitudes – and we must continue to educate fellow Australians on community expectations,” the statement read.

“These hurtful insults cannot continue and our club will do all within its power to bring this behaviour to an end.”

The AFL’s General Manager of Inclusion and Social Policy, Tanya Hosch, showed her support for the young Eagle on Twitter.

“Revolting racism directed towards another Aboriginal player, Jarrod Cameron. Deeply disturbing,” Hosch tweeted.

“The oldest continuous living cultures in the world will stand strong.”

Racist comments have become commonplace on social media for Indigenous athletes with NRL star Latrell Mitchell attacked by online trolls in September 2019.

By Hannah Cross