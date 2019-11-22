West Coast Eagles star Liam Ryan has been subject to a racist attack online after live streaming from his Instagram account last week.

In the live stream, Ryan was with his young daughter, River. Multiple racist comments were left on the live stream, with one comment reading: “I hope that baby gets a spear to the head and dies.”

Ryan responded to the racist comment with: “How dare you say that about my innocent baby.”

The 23-year-old player took a screenshot of the comment and posted with the caption: “No words can describe how disgraceful this comment is … the epitome of low-life coward.”

Ryan’s fellow Eagles were quick to rally around the star forward, with Eagles defender Brad Sheppard sharing Ryan’s post to his own Instagram story.

Ryan has experienced racism in the past, earlier this year the entire AFL community rallied behind him after he was called a “monkey” in a social media post.

The club released a statement on Friday after the racial attack, saying the club will do everything they can to hold the person who left the comment to account.

“The West Coast Eagles are sickened by yet another abhorrent racist social media attack on Liam Ryan and his family. It is unfathomable that someone believes it is acceptable to post such a disgusting message. The club has reported the post and will do everything to ensure this person is held to account. #whenwillitend,” the statement read.

AFL General Manager of Inclusion and Social Policy and proud Torres Strait Islander woman, Tanya Hosch, also showed her support on Twitter.

“I send my apologies to Liam Ryan, the West Coast Eagles and the AFL community for the racist abuse Liam and his family has been subjected to today,” she said.

“Racism is no joke and is never acceptable. This is a vulgar act. #whenwillitend #istandwithLiam #racismitstopswithme.”

By Sharnae Watson