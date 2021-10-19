The South Sydney Rabbitohs have secured the NRLs 2021 leading try scorer Alex Johnston, until the end of 2025.

The 26-year-old winger was already in contract until the end of next year but has now cemented himself in the red and green for another three years.

Johnston made his debut in 2014 and has scored 136 tries in 166 first-grade appearances for the Rabbitohs.

Johnston said he is happy to be staying at Souths as he’s one step closer to remaining as a one-club man.

“The last couple of years have been massive and I’ll be doing everything I can to ensure we go one step further than we did this year and win more premierships for this club,” he said.

“I think we have the players and coaches that can do just that and I’m stoked to be staying to play my role in that chase for premierships.”

Souths’ head of football, Mark Ellison described Johnstone as “a tremendous finisher” who is “really building the other areas of wing play such as kick returns and defence”.

“He is a proud Indigenous man that rose to the Rabbitohs from La Perouse in the Souths Juniors competitions and has gone on to represent Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Indigenous All Stars so far in his career.

“He is a popular member of the squad and is becoming one of the leading senior players at the club.

“We’re very excited to be able to extend his contract for a further three years on top of his existing contract and look forward to seeing him score many more tries in that left corner in the years to come.”

Johnston received the Ken Irvine Medal for a second year in a row, after finishing as the lead try scorer in the league for 2021.

By Teisha Cloos