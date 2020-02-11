Nominations open for 2020 Queensland Reconciliation Awards

Nominations now open for the 2020 Queensland Reconciliation Awards. Last years winner was Mossman State School, in North Queensland.

The tiny but mighty community of Mossman in Far North Queensland proved that small acts can change the world.

Mossman State School, with Kuku Yalanji Language Advisory Group, was the proud recipient of the Partnership award and the Premier’s Reconciliation Award for their initiative, Respect and Consultation: Honouring Kuku Yalanji Language—a ground-breaking program between Elders and teachers that embeds Aboriginal language into the primary school community.

Nominations for the 2020 Awards are open across four categories—business, community, education and partnership—with an overall Premier’s Reconciliation Award also presented at the announcement ceremony in May 2020. Winners of the awards will share in $25,000 prize money.

Nominations close at 5pm, Monday 24 February 2020 with winners announced during National Reconciliation Week, 27 May – 3 June 2020.

For more information or to submit an online nomination, visit www.qld.gov.au/reconciliation