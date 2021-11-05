Torres Strait Islander organisers of the Our Islands, Our Home campaign delivered a sweet invitation to Queensland’s MP Warren Entsch on Tuesday.

The Invitation was in the form of a special edition Ben and Jerry’s ice cream pint, calling for Entsch to visit to the Torres Strait to witness the impacts of climate change firsthand.

The ice cream was delivered by Zenadh Kes and Papuan storyteller, Waniki Maluwapi, who is the community organiser with the Our Islands Our Home campaign.

The invitation came as the global spotlight focuses on the Morrison Government’s climate policies at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

Maluwapi told the National Indigenous Times that “as world leaders are negotiating our future in Glasgow Scotland for COP26, Torres Strait Islanders are rising up to demand action to protect our island homes”.

“From Zenadh Kes to Gasglow, Torres Strait Islanders are calling out the Morrison Government for its poor climate policies,” she said.

“The Torres Strait 8 claimants who are taking their human rights case to the UN are demanding rapid emissions reduction, adaptation funding, transitioning away from fossil fuels as rapidly as possible through a just transition for workers and pushing the world to increase global ambition and keep warming to less than 1.5 degrees.”

Maluwapi said that as world leaders meet at COP26, our message to them is that:

“oceans are rising, so are we!”

The pint delivered to Entsch’s electorate office in Cairns, held a message calling on him to accept an invitation to travel to Warraber Island to meet with Kabay Tamu.

Tamu is one of 8 Torres Strait Islanders who have made a human rights complaint to the UN against the Australian Government.

“Warraber is a tight knit community. We sit together, we eat together, we dance together, we sing together, and we fight together,” said Tamu.

“Climate change is affecting us every day, and we are fighting to ensure our kids can continue to practice our culture and always have a place to call home.

“The Government must do more on climate change, and that’s why I’m inviting Warren Entsch to come and see the impacts of climate change being experienced on a daily basis on Warraber, and listen to the community’s demand for climate solutions.”

Maluwapi told the National Indigenous Times that Entsch was out of the office at the time of delivery and they have not yet heard back about the meeting request.

By Teisha Cloos