Queen adds royal nod to final farewell

Music legend Dr G Yunupingu, one of the most important voices in Australian music, was this week farewelled at a state memorial service in Darwin attended by celebrities and dignitaries — there was even a message from the Queen.

Actor Rob Collins, star of The Wrong Girl, Cleverman and Glitch, was master of ceremonies. Jessica Mauboy was among the performers at the service.

The message from the Queen read: “We have fond memories of his special performance at the diamond jubilee ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2012.”

Dr Yunupingu passed away at the Royal Darwin Hospital in July after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. He was 46.

Blind from birth, Dr Yunupingu, who came from the remote Galiwin’ku community on Elcho Island off the coast of Arnhem Land, is the highest selling Indigenous artist in Australian history.