Public Notice — Yugunga-Nya Native Title Claim Native Title Information Session and Authorisation Meeting

An Information Session and Authorisation Meeting has been called by PBC Consultancy Services for the Yugunga-Nya People in relation to the Yugunga-Nya People’s native title determination application (WAD 29 of 2019) (“Yugunga-Nya Claim”). The date, place and time of the meeting, the persons who may attend the meeting and the purposes of the Information Session and Authorisation Meeting are set out below.

The area covered by the Yugunga-Nya Claim is depicted in the Map below.

INFORMATION SESSION

Date: Thursday, 19 September 2019

Venue: Meekatharra Shire Hall, Main Street, Meekatharra, Western Australia

Time: 10.00am to 12.00pm

Registration opens: 9.00am

AUTHORISATION MEETING

Date: Thursday, 19 September 2019

Venue: Meekatharra Shire Hall, Main Street, Meekatharra, Western Australia

Time: 1.00pm to 5.00pm

Registration opens: 12.00pm

Who may attend the Information Session and Authorisation Meeting

The Information Session and Authorisation Meeting are open to those Aboriginal people who meet the following description, or believe they should meet it:

Those Aboriginal people who:

(a) Under the traditional laws and customs of the Western Desert, have a spiritual connection to the claim area and the Tjukurpa associated with it on the basis of one or more of the following:

the claim area is his or her country of birth (also reckoned by the area where his or her mother lived during the pregnancy); or he or she has traditional geographical and religious knowledge of the claim area through a long-term association with the area; or he or she has an affiliation to the claim area through a parent or grandparent with a connection to the claim area as specified in sub-paragraphs (a) or (b) above;

and

(b) who are recognised under the traditional laws and customs by the other native title holders as having rights in the claim area.

This currently includes the descendants of Annie Wilba, Dolly Ward and Jimmy Wheelbarrow.

(the proposed Amended Claim Group Description).

Purpose of the Information Session

The purpose of the Information Session is to provide relevant information about matters to be discussed at the Authorisation Meeting to allow informed decisions to be made at the Authorisation Meeting.

Purpose of the Authorisation Meeting

To consider whether to confirm the decision of the Applicant made at the Federal Court Case Management Hearing on 7 June 2019 to appoint Franklin Gaffney of PBC Consultancy Services as the solicitor on record to represent the Applicant. To consider whether to appoint Yugunga-Nya Heritage Pty Ltd (ACN 635 592 602) to represent the Applicant on future act and heritage matters; To consider anthropological and legal advice relating to the proposed Amended Claim Group Description for the Yugunga-Nya Claim (see above); To consider whether to replace the existing claim group description for the Yugunga-Nya Claim (which is “1. Evelyn Gilla, William Shay, Name withheld for cultural reasons and Rex Shay; 2. The biological descendants of ‘Wilba’ (The Grandmother of Evelyn Gilla)” with the proposed Amended Claim Group Description (see above); and Depending on the outcome of 4 above, to authorise an Applicant group to make the amended Yugunga-Nya Claim and to deal with matters arising in relation to it. The current Applicant group comprises Evelyn Gilla, Rex Shay (deceased), William “Bill” Shay, Leonie Gentle, Russell Little, Audrey Shar, and Troy Little. If the current claim group decides to change the claim group description, members of the new group (people within the Amended Claim Group Description) will be asked to either confirm the existing Applicant group, or to authorise a new Applicant group.

Changes to the claim group description can only be made if people who are members of the current claim group approve those changes first.

Registering for Information Session & Authorisation Meeting

Registration will occur before the Information Session and Authorisation Meeting commences. Members of the current claim group and/or the amended claim group are required to register by stating the name of the apical ancestor through whom they assert rights and interests in the Yugunga-Nya claim area, or by stating the other basis on which they claim to fall within the proposed Amended Claim Group Description.

Any person intending to attend the Information Session and/or Authorisation Meeting outlined above is invited to contact Franklin Gaffney or PBC Consultancy Services on 0400 972 615 to register attendance.

PBC Consultancy Services regrets that it is not able to assist with transport to or from the Authorisation Meeting and/or Information Session or with accommodation costs. However, morning tea and lunch will be provided to participants on the day.