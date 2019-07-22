Protestors lobby Origin to ditch NT fracking plan

Traditional Owners and Aboriginal young people have rallied outside Origin Energy’s Melbourne office to protest the company’s gas fracking plan in the Northern Territory.

Last Friday, young Indigenous leaders from the Seed Indigenous Youth Climate Network led hundreds of people in a protest that is part of a growing movement across Australia calling on Origin Energy to forego their plans to frack in the NT.

Seed Indigenous Youth Climate Network is leading the campaign under the hashtag #DirtyEnergy, to demonstrate that those most at risk to fracking plans – Traditional Owners and their communities – refuse to acknowledge Origin Energy’s self-branded ‘good energy.’

Origin Energy is a member of the ‘We Mean Business’ coalition, a collective of businesses who identify as being dedicated to taking corporate action on climate change to ease the transition into a zero-carbon economy.

Should Origin Energy go ahead with their plans to frack in the NT, it could lead to 20 times Australia’s current total annual emissions.

This would be equal to the emissions of 50 brand new coal power plants operating for 30 years.

Yanyuwa and Garawa man from Borroloola, NT, Nicholas Fitzpatrick said the NT is already experiencing the effects of climate change even without this fracking.

“It’s remote Aboriginal communities who feel this first and worst: extreme heat waves, water shortages and more extreme flooding could force many Aboriginal people to move off their country,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

Mr Fitzpatrick said the NT is also predicted to be one of the most severely affected areas if nothing is done to quickly reduce the country’s emissions.

Seed Indigenous Youth Climate Network’s Campaign Manager Philip Winzer said it’s time for Origin Energy’s brand of ‘good energy’ to be challenged and expose their plans for fracking across the NT.

“[Origin Energy] claim to take climate change seriously, yet they’re determined to open up the NT for fracking, despite opposition from Traditional Owners and Aboriginal communities who for years have been standing up against this dangerous industry to protect their water, country and the climate,” Mr Winzer said.

“This is just the beginning. Seed mob and allies right across the country have exciting plans to make sure that Origin Energy’s customers, staff, and the wider community understand the risks of fracking and join us in calling on the company to abandon their plans.”

A spokesperson from Origin Energy said the company has good relationships with Traditional Owners in the areas they work.

“They are supportive of our presence and the benefits working together brings to their community,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said Origin Energy is resuming its exploration activities after the NT Government lifted the fracking freeze in April.

“The exploration permits we hold that allow us to explore for natural gas in the Beetaloo sub-basin were only granted after tripartite agreement was reached between the Northern Land Council … the Northern Territory Government and the exploration permit holder,” the spokesperson said.

“Permits can only be granted after agreement is reached and signed off by all parties and occurs well before any work commences.”

The spokesperson said Origin Energy will be using gas to “take coal out of the mix” as they transition to renewable energy.

“Renewable energy supply and storage will make up 25 percent of our generation mix by 2020,” the spokesperson said.

Origin Energy was the first energy company globally to sign up for all seven initiatives of the ‘We Mean Business’ coalition, which involves activities like sustainability reporting, emissions reduction targets and carbon costings to decrease greenhouse emissions.

By Hannah Cross