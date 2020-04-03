Please note, this story contains the name of someone who has passed away.

Just as Australia thought Professor Stan Grant Jnr had done it all, the professor, journalist and beloved Australian icon, adds a new role at Charles Sturt University (CSU) to his already impressive and very full resume.

Professor Grant, a proud Wiradjuri man, successful journalist and writer of the highly-acclaimed The Australian Dream, commenced his new position as Vice Chancellor’s Chair of Australian-Indigenous Belonging on March 30.

The position is based on Wiradjuri Country, at the CSU campus in Wagga Wagga, NSW.

Professor Grant spoke of his pride in the new position.

“I am honoured to join Charles Sturt University to explore the convergence of Indigenous issues with national and global shifts in politics and power,” he said.

“Being a Wiradjuri person, and of course that Charles Sturt University sits largely on Wiradjuri land, my traditional country … Charles Sturt University is the perfect institution for me.”

The new position will carry on from Professor Grant’s appointment to Chair of Indigenous Affairs at CSU in June 2016 – a role which saw him cement a strong relationship with the institution.

That relationship has also been continued by his family.

“My family has a long and deep association with Charles Sturt University.”

His father, Dr Uncle Stan Grant Snr, is a Wiradjuri Elder and co-ordinator of the University’s Graduate Certificate in Wiradjuri Language, Culture and Heritage.

The Graduate Certificate was created through the immense support of Dr Uncle Stan Grant Snr and his sister, the late Aunty Flo Grant.

Aunty Flo received the University’s Medal of Companion in June 2019, for her significant role in cementing a strong relationship between the Wiradjuri community and CSU.

Bringing his impressive career and extensive experience, Professor Grant will look to explore, discuss and answer questions of belonging, home, history and identity while engaging students, staff and media.

“I want to be provocative and challenging as well as, hopefully, enlightening,” Professor Grant said.

“The world is in the grip of crisis and teetering on global recession, the impact could permanently change the way we live.

“All of these issues are central to Australia’s future and the future of Indigenous Peoples in our country.

“There is important work to do at a critical time in our national and global history, and what a privilege it is to do that and live and work on my ancestral Wiradjuri country.”

In his new role, Professor Grant will interact directly with Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research and Engagement), Professor Heather Cavanagh.

Professor Cavanagh said Professor Grant’s new role will attribute to the advancement of nationhood and the advancement of Indigenous peoples.

“We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Professor Stan Grant Jnr into this position,” she said.

“His experience educating people about Indigenous rights and processes will be a valuable asset to the University and our commitment to Indigenous education.”

