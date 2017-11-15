Priceless wonder crashes auction site

More than 10,000 people attempted to log onto an online auction of painter Emily Kame Kngwarreye’s masterpiece ‘Earth’s Creation’ last night, crashing the site.

Art dealers had been holding their breath to see if the work by the late Central Australian artist would set another record.

It had been expected to sell for $2-3 million.

But a spokeswoman for the auction organisers told NIT the auction had to be postponed when a surge in demand caused the site to shut down.

It is expected to be rescheduled for the next couple of days.

The international auction was to take place in Sydney and Hong Kong.

The previous auction record for a painting by an Aboriginal Australian artist was $2.4 million for a Clifford Possum painting bought by the National Gallery of Australia in 2007.

Adrian Newstead, founder of the CooeeArt MarketPlace, said they’d worked hard to contact art institutions and philanthropists ahead of the sale of ‘Earth’s Creation’.

“It’s a masterpiece aesthetically – it’s a magnificent painting,” he said.

“It’s been recognised by all the state and national galleries. It’s been included in Emily’s retrospective … it’s toured Japan.

“It was in the big Japanese retrospective at the national gallery in Osaka and Tokyo and then it was chosen by the director of the Venice Biennale in 2015 to be in his special curated show of the greatest artists of the 20th century.

“It’s held the highest price, the record, for any Australian female for over a decade.

“It formerly held the record for any Aboriginal painting until its record was beaten (by the Possum sale).

“I don’t think there is another Aboriginal painting in private hands that could break the record. That’s an arguable point, but Emily is by every measure the greatest and most successful of all Aboriginal contemporary painters.

“This is an absolute masterpiece. All the other great paintings are really in museums already.”

‘Earth’s Creation’ last changed hands in 2007 when it was purchased by Tim Jennings, the owner of the Mbantua Fine Art Gallery and Cultural Museum at Alice Springs, for just over $1 million.

At the time it set a record for Aboriginal work and for that of an Australian female artist, which it still holds.

But Mr Newstead said when the global financial crisis bit, Mbantua closed its gallery space and there was nowhere to display the painting. It has spent the past year packed away in a crate.

He said Mr Jennings wanted people to be able to see the work.

Kngwarreye, who passed away in 1996, only took up painting in her eighties at Utopia, north-east of Alice Springs where she lived.

In the years until her death, she produced about 3000 works.

Mr Newstead said if the sale set a record it would be boon for the Indigenous art industry.

He said if the buyer was from overseas it would not necessarily be a bad thing for Australian art.

He said works in museums and galleries overseas would enhance the place of Aboriginal Australian art internationally.

Wendy Caccetta