With the 2021 NRL season over, the top teams were left to award their medals to the players who deserve recognition for the season.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs fell-short of victory after losing to the Panthers in the grand final, however there was still one man everyone couldn’t stop talking about; Cody Walker.

The Bundjalung and Yuin man was once again crowned with the George Piggins Medal as Rabbitohs’ Best and Fairest Player this season.

Walker joins the likes of Greg Inglis who has won the prestigious medal more than once.

Walker debuted in 2016 and has arguably had his best season yet, scoring 16 tries, setting up 33 and assisting with 46 line breaks this year.

Walker also Captained the Indigenous All Stars earlier this year, finished third in the Dally M count and won the Dally M Five-eighth of the Year award.

If that isn’t enough to show you how deadly Walker is, he also took home an addition three medals.

The 31-year old also won The Burrow Appreciation Award (NRL), the Jack Rayner Players’ Player award and the Souths Cares award.

Walkers team voted him as the season’s best for the second year straight, naming him the Players’ Player. With the Souths Cares award being presented for his contribution to their programs and the wider community.

The Rabbitohs also quite accurately named their Rookie of the Year award to 22-year-old Blake Taaffe.

From Debut to Grand Final…Blake Taaffe had an incredible first year of NRL 🔥👏#GoRabbitohs ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/wkuyITpa1S — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) October 9, 2021

With only eight season matches under his belt, Taaffe became the most inexperienced player to feature in an NRL grand final.

The young fullback replaced Latrell Mitchell in the No.1 jersey due to his season-ending suspension.

By Teisha Cloos