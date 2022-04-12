Meyne Wyatt’s critically-acclaimed City of Gold will hit Sydney theatres in May after a highly-successful homecoming season in Perth in March.

Wyatt, a Wongutha-Yamatji man, plays Breythe, an actor struggling to find his way who flies home upon news of the death of his father. Upon return, Breythe is thrown into a world of discrimination and struggle for acceptance by his own peers.

City of Gold had a shortened Perth Festival run in March due to COVID restrictions, but that didn’t stop theatre-goers flocking in as the show played to sellout crowds throughout its run.

The play leans heavily on Wyatt’s lived experience growing up in Kalgoorlie-Boulder and finding himself typecast into Indigenous roles as he pursued an acting career.

Featured midway through the performance is Wyatt’s powerful monologue, a shortened version of which made headlines when he appeared on Q&A in 2020.

Wyatt said the themes of that monologue were weaved into the heart of the show, and remained poignant to this day.

“In 2020, the #BlackLivesMatter movement went global after the murder of George Floyd, which brought a new focus to the Black deaths in custody here in this country,” he said.

“Only eight months before that, Aboriginal teen Kumanjayi Walker was shot and killed by a white police officer, and just recently that cop got off.

“There are now 500-plus Aboriginal deaths in custody and not one conviction for any of the people responsible for any of those deaths.

“My play talks about and depicts the injustice of it all. So, we rage on!”

Sydney Theatre Company resident director Shari Sebbens said the had become obsessed with the cast and production.

“We are so excited to bring City of Gold back to Sydney after an emotional and proud homecoming season in Perth,” she said.

“It’s been one of the great honours in my creative life to work with a cast of almost entirely First Nations artists on bringing this compelling story of Meyne’s to the stage.

“Their energy is unstoppable as they roar and rage through this story.”

The co-production between STC and Black Swan State Theatre Company stars Wyatt himself alongside Mathew Cooper, St John Cowcher, Simone Detourbet, Myles Pollard, Trevor Ryan and Ian Michael.

City of Gold opens at Sydney’s Wharf 1 Theatre on May 7 and runs until June 11.