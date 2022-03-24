A new Indigenous-led group with the “powers of a royal commission” has been tasked with investigating injustices experienced by First Nations people in Victoria.

The Yoorrook Justice Commission will probe a wide range of health, economic, social and political injustices such as massacres, policing, child protection and welfare matters, both current and historical.

The Commission has been set up with the powers of a royal commission and is independent of both the First People’s Assembly of Victoria and Victorian State Government.

The Yoorrook Justice Commission held its ceremonial wurrek tyerrang (hearing) at the Stolen Generation marker in Fitzroy, Melbourne marking the first public sitting on Thursday.

“We hope to say who and what is responsible for the atrocities against our people” – Sue-Ann Hunter

Yoorrook Justice Commission chairwoman Eleanor Bourke said Yoorrook was an opportunity for all Victorians to listen to each other.

“The stories of Victoria’s First Peoples must be told, and in telling their stories, all Victorians can share the history and help create a better future- based on truth,” she said.

“While we are a royal commission we will be operating differently, in a more culturally appropriate manner that makes our people feel comfortable to come and speak to us.”

Yoorrook means truth in Wemba Wemba/Wamba Wamba, an Aboriginal language spoken in northwest Victoria.

An Elder’s truth-telling hearing process will begin on April 26, marking the first formal hearing.

Apart from the private and public hearings, the truth-telling process will include online and written contributions, art, cultural artefacts and other forms of expression.

Yoorrook deputy chairwoman Sue-Ann Hunter said Elders across the state would be consulted.

“The Elder’s truth-telling process will begin after the consultation process,” she said.

Ms Hunter said the justice commission hoped to create a new narrative for Victorians.

“We hope to say who and what is responsible for the atrocities against our people and make recommendations to address them to improve state accountability and prevent continuation of systematic injustice,” she said.

“It’s a big mandate and it is historical and contemporary.”

The Yoorrook Justice Commission is set to deliver its interim report in June 2022.