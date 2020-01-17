National Indigenous Times

Stage
Poet takes on racism and the legacy of Captain Cook
It's not often that poetry meets with controversy, but one of New Zealand's mo...
Liz Hobday 1 Apr 2024
Burarra woman Ursula Yovich from North West Arnhem Land, renowned for her roles...
Joseph Guenzler 15 Mar 2024
Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company's annual Family Picnic is set to return as the orga...
Rhiannon Clarke 14 Mar 2024
The tale of Wundig and Wilura, known as "Wundig wer Wilura," is an ancient Noong...
Rhiannon Clarke 22 Jan 2024
The Australian Theatre Festival, an annual celebration of Australian stories and...
Rhiannon Clarke 31 Jul 2023
Taylah Gray to take the stage at TEDxSydney
Inspirational leader, lawyer and outspoken advocate, Taylah Gray is a woman that...
Shahna Smith May 23, 2023
Drag Race Down Under runner-up brings drag, circus, dance and cabaret experience to Sydney World Pride
"They're going to come in as they are, and leave a little bit heavier." This is...
Emma Ruben Feb 16, 2023
This Sydney World Pride performance is throwing a party to 'celebrate the end of the world'
The last woman on Earth is having a party to end the world. And you can attend i...
Emma Ruben Feb 16, 2023
Torres Strait-based play explores longing for home
Weaving together ancient and contemporary storytelling, MUDSKIPPER: A New Mythol...
Rachael Knowles Jul 16, 2020
‘My mum, my grandmother, my great grandmother … I feel them in me, I carry their strength’
Sandy Greenwood’s play Matriarch celebrates the strength, resilience and beauty...
Rachael Knowles Feb 18, 2020
A dark piece; its themes confronting
Death, grief, trauma, humanity and hope will detonate on the stage in the coming...
Rachael Knowles Feb 18, 2020
Joel Bray embraces storyteller role and connects mob in ‘Daddy’
A journey of loss, grief, growth and resilience, Joel Bray brings Daddy to Melbo...
Rachael Knowles Feb 7, 2020
Bran Nue Dae tours 30 years after first debut
Lights, camera, action! The iconic Bran Nue Dae is returning to the stage, 30 ye...
Rachael Knowles Jan 17, 2020
