National Indigenous Times

Fact Check: Treaty tax exemption claim is total trash
WHAT WAS CLAIMED Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan announced Aboriginal people wi...
Kate Atkinson 11 May 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED White people need permission to enter native title land in Aus...
Nik Dirga 6 May 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED Votes in the Solomon Islands election are invalid if election...
Marty Silk 19 Apr 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED Papua New Guinea residents on K20,000 a year will receive...
Tom Wark 15 Jan 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED There have been an additional 30,000 reports of abuse or conce...
Kate Atkinson 8 Nov 2023
Indigenous rights declaration won’t hand Australia over to the UN
WHAT WAS CLAIMED Australia will be signed over to the United Nations if it impl...
David Williams Nov 7, 2023
NZ is not ditching UN membership, Maori names
WHAT WAS CLAIMED New Zealand has left the United Nations (UN) and is changing a...
Meghan Williams Nov 6, 2023
Experts skewer Indigenous vote claim
WHAT WAS CLAIMED The referendum results from electorates with the largest Indig...
Kate Atkinson Oct 18, 2023
Misleading multiple votes claim omits vital details
WHAT WAS CLAIMED Referendum officials have declared you can vote multiple times...
Blair Simpson-Wise Oct 13, 2023
No, delegates were not given Uluru Statement ultimatum
WHAT WAS CLAIMED Indigenous people were forced to sign around the edge of a bla...
David Williams Oct 13, 2023
Dutton wrong about Albanese's record on the voice
WHAT WAS CLAIMED Anthony Albanese never mentioned the Indigenous voice before t...
Kate Atkinson Oct 13, 2023
Once again: no, the proposed voice is not part of a UN land grab
WHAT WAS CLAIMED The United Nations (UN) is listed as the executor and trustee...
Mikele Syron Oct 13, 2023
Campaign material claim fails to account for the small print
WHAT WAS CLAIMED Yes23 campaign material for the voice referendum does not feat...
David Williams Oct 12, 2023
