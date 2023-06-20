National Indigenous Times

Dance
Indigenous Australian delegation to journey to Hawaiʻi for FestPAC 2024
Maria Marouchtchak 9 May 2024
Bangarra Dance Theatre has officially opened Expression of Interest applications...
Joseph Guenzler 4 Mar 2024
Mutiara, a choreographic narrative, is a powerful depiction that draws inspirati...
Rhiannon Clarke 13 Feb 2024
Returning to The Rocks on Saturday 16 December and Sunday 17 December, Sydney’s...
Phoebe Blogg 7 Dec 2023
Returning as one of the largest on-site competitions to date, this year DanceRit...
Phoebe Blogg 20 Nov 2023
Bangarra announces world premiere of Horizon in 2024
Horizon is a groundbreaking production that marks a significant milestone for Ba...
Rhiannon Clarke Nov 9, 2023
From homelessness to world stage: 'Deeyamithadda' chronicles the life of choreographer Balla Neba
Renowned composers, musicians and vocalists are in Cairns this week for the crea...
Joseph Guenzler Nov 6, 2023
Cairns Indigenous Art Fair announces 2024 theme after record-breaking 2023 event
The Cairns Indigenous Arts Festival has released its 2024 theme following a reco...
Rhiannon Clarke Oct 6, 2023
Provocative new dance theatre tackles Indigenous incarceration and detention of asylum seekers
When choreographer and proud Yawuru/Bardi woman Dalisa Pigram sat down with her...
Brendan Foster Aug 29, 2023
PNG's Wan Squad dance-off to fourth place in US comp
Papua New Guinea’s premiere dance sensations, Wan Squad, has etched its name in...
PNG Post Courier Aug 15, 2023
Successful choreographer Frances Rings to bring latest work Yuldea home to Adelaide
Following a successful world premiere, Frances Rings’ latest work Yuldea is set...
Rhiannon Clarke Jul 28, 2023
Talented First Nation dancers set to create unique choreography for New Breed
Four talented dancers have been given the opportunity to create their own unique...
Rhiannon Clarke Jul 20, 2023
Young duo set to make cultural impact for milestone fashion performance
The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) has appointed siblings Jaydn and Mykelle B...
Rhiannon Clarke Jun 20, 2023
