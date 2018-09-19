Police prioritise investigation into tragic teen drowning

Investigations into the deaths of two teenage boys who drowned in Perth’s Swan River as they attempted to evade police will be treated as a priority, West Australian police said.

Two inquiries — a coronial investigation and Internal Affairs Unit investigation into police conduct — are currently underway.

Trisjack Simpson and Christopher Drage, both 17, tragically drowned trying to swim the Swan River at the inner Perth suburb of Maylands on Monday last week.

A WA police spokesman said Tuesday the coronial investigation into the deaths would form a report to be presented to the WA Coroner.

The spokesman said the deaths were being treated as a death in police presence and in line with normal practices were being investigated by police internal affairs.

“There are no timeframes on these investigations, and both will be progressed as a matter of priority,” the spokesman said.

The WA Coroner’s Court could not comment on when an inquest was likely.

“The Court does not provide publicly details of individual cases or comment on any ongoing investigations being undertaken, however, the Court will continue to liaise with the families of the deceased,” a spokesperson said.

Families of the boys gathered on the Swan River banks over the weekend to pay their respects to the youngsters.

The pair were part of a group of five teenagers being chased on foot following reports they were jumping fences in the Maylands area.

