Please note, this story contains reference to people who have died.

The police officer accused of murdering Yamatji woman Joyce Clarke in September last year has asked for his trial to be moved to Geraldton.

The officer, whose name has been suppressed to protect his young family, pleaded not guilty when he appeared in the WA Supreme Court via video link on Monday morning.

The accused is not required to attend when Justice Michael Corboy hears the change of venue application on September 18.

Justice Corboy extended the accused officer’s bail and directed both the defence and prosecution to provide submissions regarding the possible relocation.

Clarke, a 29-year-old mother of one, was allegedly armed with a knife when she was shot in the stomach outside a home in the Geraldton suburb of Karloo on September 17, 2019.

Clarke’s sister called triple-zero asking for help when Clarke began behaving erratically; the 29-year-old had recently been released from prison and was struggling with mental health issues.

WA Police confirmed there were eight officers present when Clarke was fatally shot.

She was taken to Geraldton Regional Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Clarke’s death sparked mass protests in Geraldton and triggered outcry across the state.

During protests outside the Geraldton Police Station following the shooting, friends and family accused police of using excessive force and asked why tasers or other non-lethal methods weren’t used to contain the situation.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has previously said CCTV vision and 80 witnesses, including eyewitnesses, and forensic and toxicology experts, were used in the investigation leading up to the murder charge.

WA Police were last charged over the death of an Aboriginal person in 1983. Five officers were later acquitted of unlawfully killing 16-year-old John Pat in Roebourne.

By Sarah Smit