NT police constable Zachary Rolfe shot Kumanjayi Walker just 15 minutes after receiving a briefing on an arrest plan, it was alleged during the first week of his murder trial.

Then-Yuendumu police officer-in-charge sergeant Julie Frost told the NT Supreme Court on Thursday she had emailed a safe arrest plan on the day, then briefed the immediate response team from Alice Springs in the evening and provided them printed copies of the plan.

Sgt. Frost had wanted to wait until Sunday morning to arrest Mr Walker, which she believed was the safest time to do so.

The Court heard on Friday Sgt. Frost had urged Mr Walker’s partner to encourage him to turn himself in, and had warned others close to Mr Walker a unit from outside the community would “go harder” in pursuit of him.

Sgt. Frost said the team from Alice Springs ignored the arrest plan.

Extra resources had been requested due to a spike in property offences, the impending evacuation of medical staff in the remote community, and the need to safely arrest Mr Walker, who had threatened police with a small axe days earlier.

Sgt Frost said as part of the safe arrest briefing on the evening of November 9, 2019, she told officers they would meet up at 5am the next day with a view to arresting Mr Walker while he was sleeping about 30 minutes later.

Prosecutors had previously told the court Mr Rolfe and the other officers went immediately to a house Mr Walker had often stayed at with his partner, but were told he was at his grandmother’s house.

Constable Rolfe and his colleague, Constable Adam Eberl, located Mr Walker inside that house, where Constable Rolfe asked him to put his hands behind his back.

Mr Walker then stabbed the officer in the shoulder with a pair of small medical scissors.

An ensuing struggle between Mr Walker and Constable Eberl ended with Constable Rolfe shooting Mr Walker.

Crikey reported on Friday Sgt. Frost was cross examined for several hours by the defence, who accused her of deliberately concealing notes she made regarding the shooting.

Sgt. Frost had emailed a chronology of events to a colleague in 2020, which she described as rough notes to help her recall the matter.

She denied she had deliberately concealed them when asked during a 2020 committal hearing if she had further notes on the shooting, and said she took the question to mean official police notes.

The trial in the Northern Territory Supreme Court is expected to continue for three more weeks.

While Constable Rolfe faces a murder charge, the Crown is also pursuing the charges of manslaughter and violent act causing death in the event a conviction for murder can not be secured.