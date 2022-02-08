The police officer accused of murdering Kumanjayi Walker was trained to draw his gun in the circumstances leading to the Yuendumu teenager’s death, court has heard.

NT Police Constable Zachary Rolfe’s defence made its opening arguments on day two of the trial in the Northern Territory Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The jury was shown the footage take by body-worn cameras from the officers at the scene as prosecutor Philip Strickland continued to outline the Crown’s case against Constable Rolfe.

Mr Strickland reiterated the Crown case would rely on whether or not the second and third shots fired by Constable Rolfe were justifiable.

Court heard Yuendumu police had requested assistance of the Alice Springs-based Immediate Response Team at about on Saturday, November 9, and subsequently formed a plan to carry out an arrest on Sunday morning.

A four-person team and a member of the dog squad were briefed in Yuendumu and were told they could arrest Mr Walker if they encountered him, court heard.

“All of that was designed to minimise the need for violent confrontation,” Mr Strickland said.

The team entered a house at 7.20pm and roughly one minute later the first of three shots was fired.

Senior defence counsel David Edwardson argued Constable Rolfe was following his training in the actions he took in November 2019 which caused the death of Mr Walker.

Mr Edwardson said while struggling with another officer Mr Walker pulled out a pair of medical scissors and stabbed Constable Rolfe in the shoulder, which led to the officer shooting him three times.

The ABC reported Mr Edwardson said Constable Rolfe “was taught, trained and drilled” to draw a gun if confronted by an edged weapon.

The defence foreshadowed they would argue Constable Rolfe was acting in good faith in the reasonable performance of his duties, and was acting in the defence of himself and his partner.

The defence also raised Mr Walker’s past crimes and argued he had a “violent disposition”.

The trial is expected to run for up to one month.