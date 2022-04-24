Northern Territory voters are being targeted with promises of millions in funding to tackle crime in Alice Springs, create jobs and bolster Indigenous healthcare.

The NT’s two electorates of Solomon, covering Darwin and Palmerston, and Lingiari are currently held by Luke Gosling and Warren Snowdon, respectively.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday promised to invest $14 million in a community-led program to reduce crime in Alice Springs.

This is alongside a $300 million package for a new hydrogen hub and multiple carbon capture storage sites in Darwin.

“We’ve invested heavily in the future of regional Australia, not just in the infrastructure, not just in the industries that we know are so vital to the future of the Territory, but investing in people, investing in their skills, investing in their safety,,” Mr Morrison told reporters on Sunday.

In Alice Springs, assaults have risen almost six per cent in 12 months, house break-ins are up more than 46 per cent and commercial break-ins more than 60 per cent.

The prime minister said the funding would improve CCTV, finance local diversionary activities, support community patrols and a new Head to Health centre to improve access to mental health services.

Alice Springs Town Council will get $2 million to regenerate the CBD and invest in a youth-focused area for the public library.

Labor has also promised to match the coalition’s $14 million pledge aimed at reducing crime in the city.

Of the pledge to boost the territory’s potential as an energy powerhouse, Mr Morrison said the projects would deliver an estimated $1.9 billion worth of total investment and create more than 3800 jobs.

He also guaranteed a boost to regional apprenticeships, with a five per cent wage subsidy in their first year in addition to existing support provided through the Australian Apprenticeships Incentive System.

Labor’s campaign was also in Alice Springs on Sunday, with health spokesman Mark Butler and Senator Penny Wong pledging a ramp for Indigenous health.

Mr Butler said new funding would be provided to train 500 Indigenous health workers and kidney disease and rheumatic heart disease programs, should Labor win next month.

Labor is promising $15 million to improve water supplies in remote communities, which would help deliver up to 30 new kidney dialysis units.

Another $12 million would be invested to double funding in rheumatic heart disease programs, including $1.5 million for portable echo-cardio machines and training to use the screening devices.

“Labor will deliver more workers and more services to continue to close the gap in indigenous health,” Mr Butler told reporters on Sunday.

“The scale of that gap I think is now well understood across our country and today’s announcement particularly focuses on two disease areas of particular concern in this community.”