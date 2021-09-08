The spotlight will be on the Melbourne Demons and exciting small forward Kysaiah Pickett on Friday as they push to reach their first grand final since 2000 and win their first flag since 1964.

Pickett, nephew of 2004 Norm Smith medallist Byron Pickett, will look to get the Demons past their Victorian rivals Geelong in the preliminary final at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The Cats secured their spot when they beat Greater Western Sydney by 35 points in Perth on Friday night and will play in the penultimate weekend for the 11th time in the past 15 seasons.

The Demons should go into the match with fresh legs after earning a week off when they beat Brisbane in a qualifying final.

Pickett kicked two goals to help get the Demons past the Lions and is already becoming a fan favourite at the age of just 20.

Port Adelaide will fight it out with the Western Bulldogs for the other grand final spot when they meet at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The Dogs ended Brisbane’s season, beating them by one point on Saturday, despite Charlie Cameron kicking three first-quarter goals for the Lions.

Port Adelaide also had the week off and with South Australia recently receiving a boost in its hosting capacity, 26,500 fans will be allowed in to watch the match.

There will be a bye after the preliminary finals with the Brownlow Medal count to be held in Perth on September 19 ahead of the grand final on September 25.

By Teisha Cloos