You are invited to celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Please join our eminent panel of those involved in the First Nations’ National Constitutional Convention at Uluru 23-26 May 2017, as they discuss the photographic images captured by Referendum Council and Uluru Dialogues, ILC photographer Jimmy Widders Hunt.

Hosted by Wayne Bergmann, the panel is filled with strong and knowledgable voices for the discussion.

Jimmy Widders Hunt

Pat Anderson AO

Professor Megan Davis

Professor Gabrielle Appleby

Sally Scales

When:

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 5:30-6:30 pm

This is a Zoom Webinar hosted by the Indigenous Law Centre at UNSW.

To Register for this online event please go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mlLbKivDSfCOYaA7ZQPNNQ

Email for further information:

ilc.unsw.events@gmail.com

*Please note this event will be recorded for future use by the ILC