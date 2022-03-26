Western Australian artist Peter Farmer has joined local emerging young artists to create a 50-metre mural at Cockburn Gateway’s piazza.

Having worked with brands such as Jimmy Choo and Woodside, Mr Farmer has supported young artists on the mural in an aim to foster pride and ownership within the local community.

Cockburn Gateway centre manager Alexandra McAuliffe said the mural, spread over 250 metres, has been a very powerful and impactful installation.

“It has just beautifully activated the space and encourages our customers to rest, relax and connect,” she said.

“It’s created this renewed sense of vibrancy to the area and it’s quite amazing.

“People are just stopping, it’s making people stop and slow down and I think the benefit of that as well is whether they know it or not, they are being educated and they’re learning about our Indigenous culture.”

The mural has been spread over eight different works painted in vibrant colours that were reflected in the shopping centre building.

The colours are also representative of the six Noongar seasons.

Peter said they were inspired by the nature surrounding Cockburn Gateway.

“When you do arrive at Cockburn Gateway, on the other side when you’re looking through the bush, you’ve got all these colours in the busy already,” he said.

“We saw some rainbow lorikeets, pink and grey galahs and a honey eater.

“So we used the designs of what we saw onto the wall.”

Peter’s wife and fellow artist on the mural, Miranda said they hoped working with the younger artists gave them a platform for their art.

“What’s been difficult through COVID is the arts industry,” she said.

“Probably every state is not enabling our younger artists, enabling artists to do these sorts of things.

“And Peter has decided to bring in young Aboriginal artists, and not only teach them language and culture but to really get them some attention for how good they are.”

Peter said the mural sparked conversations from the community who saw the artists at work.

“We had people come up and ask us in different sections, what does this represent,” he said.

“And basically it’s representing our culture, our history, through symbols and the different ways that we put out handprints represents our community from outside Noongar culture.”

Peter and Miranda would especially like to congratulate the young artists like Tyrone and Charlie Skelly and Kayley Emery, who helped shape the mural.