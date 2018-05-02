Perth scores global tourism event

Indigenous tourism operators from across the world will meet in Perth in 2020 for the third World Indigenous Tourism Summit.

WA Tourism Minister Paul Papalia last week announced the state had been successful in a bid to host the event.

The summit will bring together Indigenous tourism operators and world leaders to discuss economic, environmental, social and political advances and challenges in Indigenous tourism.

It also provides a forum for Indigenous people to share collective wisdom, knowledge and traditions.

The biennial event has previously been held in Canada and New Zealand. The 2018 summit in New Zealand attracted about 250 delegates.