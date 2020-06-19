At least 10,000 people gathered in full force at Perth’s Langley Park over the weekend to rally against the treatment of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC), brought about by the murder of African-American man, George Floyd.

Enduring wind, rain and shine, protestors seemed unphased by the somewhat chaotic weather, banding together to unite against the ugly reality that is racism.

Before the march, a number of speakers took the stage to share their stories—often heartbreaking—and words of wisdom for the future.

Minang Noongar woman, Megan Krakouer, was one of the event’s MCs.

“This is about solidarity. This is about us mob coming together,” Krakouer said to thousands on the day.

Speaking to Krakouer after the rally, it’s clear Perth’s rally has marked a turning point for many.

“It was sensational, really. That, to me, demonstrated a true indicator of people coming together and wanting change and that was really beautiful,” said Krakouer.

“It represented to me that it was not about race, but about the human race.”

As Director of the National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project (NSPTRP), Krakouer is often at the frontline of race relations in Perth.

“There’s no equality in this country right now.

“We have a lot of Aboriginal people doing quite well but we have a lot being left behind, too.”

For Krakouer, achieving equality means the elimination of lateral violence in community too.

“We all have different views and so forth but that doesn’t mean we have to disrespect each other,” she said.

Youth Aboriginal advocacy group, Boorloo Justice, organised the event.

Boorloo is the Noongar word for the land that is now known as Perth.

The group has now put together a list of five demands they are hoping to broker in a future meeting with the WA Government.

In short, the five demands are:

End racial violence

Reduce the incarceration rate of Aboriginal people

Stop the removal of Aboriginal children

Address systemic racism

Sovereignty now.

These demands include measures such as independent investigations into all deaths in custody, encouraging respect for self-determination and family decision-making when it comes to child removal, and appointing a statutory Aboriginal Advocate, Aboriginal Children’s Commissioner and Aboriginal Inspector of Custodial Services.

As outlined across their social media, Boorloo Justice are calling on the State Government to “commit to a Treaty to respect our inherent rights as Indigenous peoples”.

Boorloo Justice was contacted for comment however did not respond by time of publication.

By Hannah Cross