The Penrith Panthers have taken out the 2021 NRL grand final beating the South Sydney Rabbitohs 14-12 on Sunday in Brisbane.

It was a close battle between the teams with both Cody Walker and Alex Johnston scoring both tries for the Rabbitohs but it still wasn’t enough.

The Panthers got their redemption after falling short of the NRL victory in 2020.

The Sydney teams played in front of 39,322 fans sitting at 75 per-cent capacity after narrowly avoiding a postponement due the recent COVID outbreak in Queensland.

The biggest blunder of the night was pre-match when NRL Legend Johnathon Thurston delivered an Acknowledgment of Country which was cut-off by the National Anthem.

the national anthem cutting off the acknowledgment of country is an ironic ode to our history. 😂 — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) October 3, 2021

Social media raged at JT being interrupted.

However, when headlines landed saying he did a Welcome to Country, mob were checking if the media knew the difference.

Most of the NRL prestigious medals have been handed out for the year with a couple of the leagues Indigenous players being highlighted.

Cronulla Sharks:

Porter-Gallen Medal – Will Kennedy

Tommy Bishop Player’s Player: Will Kennedy

Member’s Player of the Year: Will Kennedy

Gold Coast Titans:

Rookie of the Year: Jayden Campbell

Coaches’ Award: Corey Thompson

“The Preston”: Jamal Fogarty

Newcastle Knights:

Players’ Player of the Year: Connor Watson

Rabbitohs star Alex Johnston has taken out the Ken Irvine Medal once again after finishing the season as the leading try scorer.

By Teisha Cloos