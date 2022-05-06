The peak national body for Indigenous children has called on the major parties contesting the upcoming Federal election to deliver policy to improve the lives of First Nations children.

SNAICC – National Voice for our Children wants to see investment into prevention and early support services for families led by Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations, and creation of a National Commissioner for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children.

Childcare funding reforms to improve Indigenous access and establishment of early childhood intermediaries across Australia were also put forward.

This hope for partnership continues with the call for long-term funding for SNAICC to ensure certainty.

SNAICC chief executive Catherine Liddle said policy change was needed for the Federal Government to start to close the gap.

“Under the national partnership all governments have agreed to work with the Coalition of Peaks to reduce over-representation in out of home care by 45 per cent by 2031,” she said

Ms Liddle said by achieving these targets there would be a reduction in child removals from families and pressure on the justice system.

“Our children will have a better start in life with access to quality, community-controlled early childhood education and services,” she said.

The Coalition Government and Labor Party did not respond to requests for comment.