Patty Mills’ Tokyo hot streak has continued after making his new-team debut with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.

Coming off the bench, it didn’t take long for Mills to make his mark in Brooklyn.

The 33-year-old drained five three-pointers from five attempts in his first nine minutes.

Mills ended the game with 21 points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block all in 29 minutes.

Patty Mills is 7/7 from deep tonight off the bench tonight. Could be a sneaky potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate. pic.twitter.com/bHnPRTr9Iz — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) October 20, 2021

It wasn’t a season-opener the Nets expected, going down 127-104 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mills also made his mark by matching the record for most threes made on debut with a new team.

Nets coach Steve Nash had nothing but praise for Mills and his impact on the team.

“His shooting was exceptional but more just the energy, IQ and experience,” he said.

“He plays intelligently and is able to complement his teammates so well. He just has that experience, we know the shooting and skill but his attitude, his competitiveness and the way he is able to complement his teammates is exceptional as well.”

Mills left the Spurs after being with them for ten years, signing a two-year, $US12 million (AUD$16m) deal with the Nets.

The Nets are set to play the 76ers on Saturday.

By Teisha Cloos