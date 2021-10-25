Patty Mills has made NBA history just two games into the season.

Mills is the first player ever to start a season shooting a perfect 10-of-10 three-pointers.

In the Nets’ season opener against the Bucks, Mills shot 7-of-7 and on Saturday night (AEDT) hit 3-of-3 against the 76ers.

LET. IT. FLY. What a start to the 2021-22 season it’s been for Patty 🔥@BrooklynNets | @Patty_Mills pic.twitter.com/UU57l0Z7Hi — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) October 23, 2021

Mills played a key role in the Nets’ 114-109 comeback win against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Playing 30 minutes off the bench, the 33-year old finished with a total of 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Mills broke his own record from his time at the Spurs during the beginning of the 2013-14 season, where he started it off with eight consecutive three-pointers.

The Basketball star had everyone talking on social media, praising the point guards game.

Patty Mills is now 10-for-10 from downtown as a Net through 2 regular season games. Ridiculous. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 23, 2021

W/o Patty Mills, Nets would be dwn 30 right now. He’s going to be huge for Nets this season. #NBA75 #NetsBucks — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 20, 2021

The Nets went down 95-111 to the Hornets this morning at the Barclays Center.

A group of around 100 protestors showed up before the match chanting, “No vaccine mandate, stand with Kyrie”.

Showing their support for Nets point guard Kyrie Irving’s decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Irving has not played in any of the Nets’ three games as of yet.

With the club saying he is welcome back once he complies with the city’s mandate to get at least one dose.

The Nets are set to play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday (AEDT).

By Teisha Cloos